A rendering of the new layout of Politan Row at Ashford Lane. (Photo: Politan Row)

Politan Row at Ashford Lane, which has replaced the Hall at Ashford Lane in Dunwoody after its demise in July, has revealed the final four vendors that will occupy the space when it opens in December.

A release by New Orleans-based Politan Row’s ownership announced Bucatini Ristorante, featuring Italian foods and pasta; Delilah’s Everyday Soul, whose menu includes Southern comfort food; Mamacita Cuban Cantina, a Cuban sandwich restaurant; and Chef Viet, offering classic Vietnamese food, will round out the vendor lineup.

“Seven of the eateries are women-owned, and 100% of the food businesses are owned by women, people of color, or both,” the release said. “With just over 220 seats, Politan Row at Ashford Lane will be the second-largest food hall in Metro Atlanta, second only to Politan Row at Colony Square – it will also be the only Atlanta food hall with free, unlimited parking. “

In addition, an estimated 100 jobs will be created between the food vendors, bars and food hall operations, the release said.

The four vendors will join:

Chef Michaela Merrick – Pretty Little Tacos: A Creole-Mexican Street food option which was an early pillar of Birria hotspots in Atlanta;

Jack Bai – Gekko: A hibachi and ramen experience with high-quality ingredients at an everyday price point;

Chef Archna Becker – Tandoori Pizza & Wings Co.: An Indian twist on popular comfort staples that has grown in popularity at Colony Square.

Niki Pattharakositkul – 26 Thai: Authentic Thai food made from scratch using locally-sourced ingredients.

Gregory Vivier – Smokehouse Q: Barbecue with a focus on the natural flavors of the meat accompanied by traditional and savory side items.

Chefs Charlie Sunyapong and Paul Thai – Sheesh: From the team behind Stäge Kitchen & Bar, a new Mediterranean concept focused on fresh and eclectic ingredients.

The new configuration will also feature a second cocktail bar, inspired by the success of Jojo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge in Midtown’s Colony Square outpost.

Politan Row previously announced its upcoming Peachtree Corners food hall, which is currently under construction and scheduled to open next summer.