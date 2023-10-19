The sign at the entrance to Dunwoody City Hall and its police department headquarters bear the faint outline of a inflammatory message.

Police are investigating vandalism to Dunwoody City Hall’s monument sign and transport vehicle.

The words “f*ck the 12” appeared on the entrance sign at Ashford Dunwoody Road and on the back of a police transport van.

The “12” is a slang reference to the police. According to Urban Dictionary, people “shout ’12’ when the cops are approaching the scene of some illegal activity.”

Dunwoody Police Information Officer Michael Cheek confirmed the vandalism to the property and said detectives are investigating the damage and working the case. Surveillance cameras were present in the area, but Cheek did not confirm or deny whether a suspect or suspects had been identified.

The vandalism was discovered around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19. Police believe that the vandalism occurred sometime after midnight. Cleanup of the sign and van is in progress, but the monument sign still shows a faint outline of the message.

“Our community proudly supports our police department,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “This vandalism is not only inappropriate and ineffective but is also a criminal act that will be pursued.”

“If individuals have grievances regarding the police service, they should reach out to the city manager, myself or any city council member.” Deutsch said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.