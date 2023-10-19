Looking to spice up your brisket? Try this Sweet Auburn BBQ recipe on for size.
Sweet Auburn BBQ offers traditional style barbecue with an Asian twist. The eatery is owned by siblings Howard and Anita Hsu and has locations in Atlanta and McDonough.
Keep scrolling for Sweet Auburn BBQ’s tasty brisket tostada recipe.
Sweet Auburn BBQ’s Brisket Tostadas Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1 (12- to 14-pound) whole packer brisket
- 5 tablespoons (30 grams) coarse black pepper
- 2 tablespoons (36 grams) coarse kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons (14 grams) onion powder (optional)
- 3 tablespoons yellow mustard or olive oil
- 1 pack of wonton wrappers
Nim Nam Jaew:
- Yield: 4 Quarts
- Brunoised Shallots 2 oz
- Chopped Cilantro 1 Cup
- Minced Scallion Bottoms 2 oz
- Red Pepper Flakes 3 tspn
- Lime Juice 4 Each
- Fish Sauce 3 tspn
- Brown Sugar 2 tspn
Combine all ingredients in bowl and whisk till completely incorporated. Set aside.
Directions:
Brisket:
- Preheat the smoker to 265°F. You can use whatever hardwood you can get your hands on.
- Place the brisket on a work surface so the fatty side is underneath. Trim away any silver skin or excess fat from the brisket and flip the brisket over, fat side facing up. Ideally, you want to keep about 1/4-inch layer of fat all over the brisket to act as a protective barrier during the long cook.
- In a small bowl, stir together the pepper, salt, and onion powder (if using). Rub the brisket with mustard or olive oil and apply the seasoning evenly over all sides of the brisket.
- Place the brisket in the smoker with the point side (thicker side) facing the fire box. Close the lid and don’t open it for 6 to 8 hours, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F.
- Spread unwaxed butcher’s paper on your work surface, remove the brisket from the smoker, and place it in the middle of the paper. Wrap the brisket until it is completely covered and fold the paper over twice, with the brisket ending right-side up (the side with the fat cap).
- Place the wrapped brisket back in the smoker, right-side up, and do not remove it until the brisket reaches an internal temperature of 203°F. The time to achieve this temperature will vary; 3 to 4 hours.
- Pay attention to the feel of the wrapped brisket. As it begins to soften, begin probing the brisket to get an idea where the temperature is.
- Let the wrapped brisket rest, wrapped, for 1 hour before chopping
Wontons:
- Using a deep fryer, set the temperature to 350f and wait for it to come to temperature.
- If you are using a heavy bottom pan, pour 1½ to 2 inches of oil into it and set the stove to medium to medium-high heat. To test if the oil is hot enough to start deep frying, stick a wooden chopstick or a wooden spoon handle into it – if it starts to bubble, the oil is ready to be used
- Add in the wonton wrappers 1-2 at a time. Don’t put all the wrappers in at once, put enough to fill the pot in a single layer. You will need to cook them in batches.
- The wonton skins will immediately puff up and float to the top. If they do, use a utensil to press them down occasionally or flip them every few seconds.
- Sometimes very large bubbles may form on the skins with oil trapped inside, if that happens try to poke it to release any oil that has been trapped inside and pay attention to those ones in particular when you are removing them from the pot and drain them thoroughly.
- The wonton wrapper will be done in about 1-2 minutes. You will know the skins are done when they are golden brown. They will still continue to cook after you remove them from the oil, so don’t wait until it is dark brown before you pull them out.
- Using a spider strainer or a slotted spoon, scoop them up and transfer them to the cooling rack to let them cool and harden.
- To build: after tour wontons have cooled and brisket has been rested and chopped start with layering your wontons on cutting board, or platter that you plan to serve on.
- Top each wonton with a generous portion of brisket.
- Drizzle on the Nam Jim Jaew.
- Your tostada is complete but for added jazz, top with homemade pickled red onion and sprigs of cilantro for color.