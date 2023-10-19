Looking to spice up your brisket? Try this Sweet Auburn BBQ recipe on for size.

Sweet Auburn BBQ offers traditional style barbecue with an Asian twist. The eatery is owned by siblings Howard and Anita Hsu and has locations in Atlanta and McDonough.

Keep scrolling for Sweet Auburn BBQ’s tasty brisket tostada recipe.

Sweet Auburn BBQ’s Brisket Tostadas.

Sweet Auburn BBQ’s Brisket Tostadas Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 (12- to 14-pound) whole packer brisket

5 tablespoons (30 grams) coarse black pepper

2 tablespoons (36 grams) coarse kosher salt

2 tablespoons (14 grams) onion powder (optional)

3 tablespoons yellow mustard or olive oil

1 pack of wonton wrappers

Nim Nam Jaew:

Yield: 4 Quarts

Brunoised Shallots 2 oz

Chopped Cilantro 1 Cup

Minced Scallion Bottoms 2 oz

Red Pepper Flakes 3 tspn

Lime Juice 4 Each

Fish Sauce 3 tspn

Brown Sugar 2 tspn

Combine all ingredients in bowl and whisk till completely incorporated. Set aside.

Directions:

Brisket:

Preheat the smoker to 265°F. You can use whatever hardwood you can get your hands on. Place the brisket on a work surface so the fatty side is underneath. Trim away any silver skin or excess fat from the brisket and flip the brisket over, fat side facing up. Ideally, you want to keep about 1/4-inch layer of fat all over the brisket to act as a protective barrier during the long cook. In a small bowl, stir together the pepper, salt, and onion powder (if using). Rub the brisket with mustard or olive oil and apply the seasoning evenly over all sides of the brisket. Place the brisket in the smoker with the point side (thicker side) facing the fire box. Close the lid and don’t open it for 6 to 8 hours, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F. Spread unwaxed butcher’s paper on your work surface, remove the brisket from the smoker, and place it in the middle of the paper. Wrap the brisket until it is completely covered and fold the paper over twice, with the brisket ending right-side up (the side with the fat cap). Place the wrapped brisket back in the smoker, right-side up, and do not remove it until the brisket reaches an internal temperature of 203°F. The time to achieve this temperature will vary; 3 to 4 hours. Pay attention to the feel of the wrapped brisket. As it begins to soften, begin probing the brisket to get an idea where the temperature is. Let the wrapped brisket rest, wrapped, for 1 hour before chopping



Wontons: