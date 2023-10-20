North Springs High School and local nonprofit organizations will host “A Community Circle Cookout” on Sunday, Oct. 22 an event that aims to promote positive community and school relations.

The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the Northridge Shopping Center at 8371 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, according to a news release. It will be a “carnival-style” cookout with conversations to learn how to best serve the students of today and the future of North Springs High School.

“We are very excited as a school to get outside of our four walls and share some food, fun, and honest conversations with the members of our community,” said Diahann Fulwider, Community Schools coordinator for North Springs High School.

The event is open to North Springs residents with children within the North Springs High School zone and the media.

Residents are encouraged to register. However, families who have not pre-registered are still encouraged to participate. Attendees will have a chance to talk about how community members, families and the school staff can better work together to support students, the release said.

Fulwider said as North Springs is a “Community School,” they recognize it takes the whole village to support its students. The school values the ideas, resources and perspectives that families, business and community leaders could contribute to the school.