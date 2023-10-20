Credit: Supplied photo

Pullman Yards announced that its pop orchestra series, Pullman Pops, will be performing live for the second time on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Pullman Pops is a 45-piece orchestra that specializes in playing the classic tunes of legendary American singer, Frank Sinatra.

Led by composer and three-time Tony nominee, Larry Blank, Pullman Pops will be playing such Sinatra favorites as “My Way,” “New York, New York,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” and much more.

To get in the spirit of the show, Pullman Yards encourages all attendees to come dressed up in their best Rat Pack-inspired attire.

Refreshments will be available at the event, with a number of food trucks, drink stalls and on-site restaurants offering food and beverages for purchase. Guests are recommended to arrive early, so that they can eat, drink and socialize before the show begins.

The two-hour special is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., and will take place in Pullman Yards’ newly-opened Alcohall facility. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased online through the Eventbrite website.