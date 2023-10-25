Amanda Hatten, standing, runs a discussion group at Latin American Association on Oct. 23.

Every 10 to 20 years, a city reviews and revises its comprehensive plan.

The city of Brookhaven has completed the first phase of community input for its 2044 comprehensive plan, a map of future land use for green space, commercial, and residential use.

Residents have been giving feedback through a series of meetings, an online survey and a pop-up presentation at the Brookhaven International Festival offered by city staff and Blue Cypress Consulting.

The fourth meeting was held at the Latin American Association on Oct. 23. A Spanish translator was on hand to work with bilingual attendees.

Amanda Hatten, Blue Cypress project manager, discussed the comprehensive planning process.

“We want to make sure we’re thinking long term, big ideas. A lot changes in 20 years,” said Hatten. “Town Brookhaven, the Peachtree Creek Greenway, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta wouldn’t have been possible without a comp plan.”

Brookhaven has 15 character areas ranging from the north, where density is low due to a majority of residential neighborhoods, to Buford Highway and Lavista Park, which are high density and commercial areas.

“Change is inevitable. We are thinking out to 2044. We’re diversifying, advancing. We know the population is going to continue to be older and our region is growing,” said Hatten.

DeKalb County’s population, now around 800,000, is projected to grow to 1 million residents by 2050.

“Decisions made now can determine how many people will live in Brookhaven in the future,” Hatten said.

Meeting attendees, some who have lived in Brookhaven their whole lives, broke into groups to discuss what they want for the future of the city. Connectivity, transportation, greenspace, affordable housing, and innovation were hot topics.

“I would like to see an incubator for companies here on Buford Highway to help students learn how to be entrepreneurs. We need to teach them how to create jobs, not take jobs,” said one participant.