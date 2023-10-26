National Chicken & Waffles Day was last week, but it’s never too late to try Marcus Bar & Grille’s Cornbread Waffles.
Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson opened Marcus Bar & Grille in late March in Old Fourth Ward. The restaurant’s weekend brunch menu features the signature chicken and waffles dish, but you can now try your hand at the cornbread waffles at home.
Keep scrolling for the full recipe.
Marcus Bar & Grille’s Cornbread Waffles Recipe:
Ingredients (yields about 12):
- 6 extra large eggs
- 1.5 qts buttermilk
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 lbs Golden Malted waffle mix
- 3/4 cup cornmeal
- 2 cups butter (melted)
Directions:
- Place all dry ingredients into a mixer and stir.
- Break the eggs in a small mixing bowl and mix with whisk.
- Add the eggs and remaining ingredients to the dry mixture, and mix until everything is incorporated.
- Prepare your waffle iron by preheating it and greasing with a non-stick oil spray (or your preferred method).
- Pour in mix to cover grates, being sure to not overfill it, and make waffles as instructed by maker.
- Place any leftovers in an airtight container + store in fridge.