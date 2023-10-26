National Chicken & Waffles Day was last week, but it’s never too late to try Marcus Bar & Grille’s Cornbread Waffles.

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson opened Marcus Bar & Grille in late March in Old Fourth Ward. The restaurant’s weekend brunch menu features the signature chicken and waffles dish, but you can now try your hand at the cornbread waffles at home.

Keep scrolling for the full recipe.

Marcus Bar & Grille’s Fried Chicken and Cornbread Waffles.

Marcus Bar & Grille’s Cornbread Waffles Recipe:

Ingredients (yields about 12):

6 extra large eggs

1.5 qts buttermilk

1 tsp kosher salt

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 lbs Golden Malted waffle mix

3/4 cup cornmeal

2 cups butter (melted)

Directions: