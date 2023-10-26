Goods from Mercato di Bellina (photo courtesy of Oliva Restaurant Group).

Tal Baum, founder of Oliva Restaurant Group, has announced the launch of Mercato di Bellina, an online Italian marketplace.

According to a press release, the marketplace will feature authentic Italian foods, gift baskets, recipes and more. The items can be purchased on the marketplace website, Amazon or at Bellina Alimentari, Baum’s cafe at Ponce City Market.

“An extension of our market at Bellina Alimentari, we envision Mercato di Bellina as the one place where you can see the special balsamic you saw in Sicily next to the unforgettable olives you tasted in Tuscany,” Baum said in the release. “At the same time, it’s where you can come to shop for the perfect birthday gift or order the best Italian products for a dinner party or at-home date night.”

Baum founded Oliva Restaurant Group in 2015. The restaurant group includes Aziza, Rina, Atrium and Carmel.

Goods from the marketplace will be available to ship across the country. The food products include balsamic vinegars, olive oils, pastas, flour mixes and more.