Brookhaven City Council members Madeleine Simmons and Linley Jones are holding Coffee With a Councilwoman on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8:30 a.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

Residents are invited to give input on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s proposed safety solutions at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Windsor Parkway.

The project is proposing to convert the intersection at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Windsor Parkway into a single-lane roundabout. The project would include a 10-ft. multiuse path on the east side of Ashford Dunwoody Road. Windsor Parkway between Ashford Dunwoody Road and Lanier Drive would gain a sidewalk on the north side, a shared-use path on the south side, and a curb and gutter.

This intersection improvement project is one of the midterm projects recommend in the Ashford Dunwoody Road Corridor Study adopted by Cit Council in April 2017. It is also recommended in the Brookhaven Comprehensive Transportation Plan, which was adopted by the city in 2014.

More information about the project and a survey can be found here.