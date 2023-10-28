A solidarity event is planned for Sunday and Monday, Oct. 29-30, to bring attention to the kidnapping of hundreds of Israeli men, women, and children.

A long dinner table will be set for Shabbat, complete with white tablecloths and Shabbat candles, but the seats will remain empty.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta is organizing the event with the Israeli American Council and Jewish Women Connection Atlanta.

On Oct. 29, the community is gathering at the fountain from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alpharetta Town Green, 40 South Main St.

A ticket is required to attend the event on Oct. 30 at Ahavath Achim Synagogue, 600 Peachtree Battle Ave. NW in Atlanta.

“The reason we’re doing it in Alpharetta is because we want to get the attention of people who are not only Israeli and Jewish, but for other people to know what’s going on,” said Michal More-Gabay.

Symbolic Shabbat tables have been set across the world, from Times Square to Tel Aviv.

Hamas entered Israel on Oct. 7, torturing, killing and taking hostage 229 known people. The U.S. State Department said on Oct. 27 that 10 unaccounted for Americans are possibly being held by Hamas. Four hostages have been released as of Oct. 28.