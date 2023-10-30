Bring Them Home solidarity event at Ahavath Achim Synagogue in Buckhead. (Photos by Dyana Bagby)

Several hundred people attended a solidarity event called Bring Them Home at Ahavath Achim Synagogue in Buckhead on Monday night.

Co-sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, Israeli American Council, and Jewish Women Connection Atlanta, the event included a symbolic Shabbat for those kidnapped by Hamas in Israel.

Shabbat tables were set up with empty seats bearing the names and photos of more than 200 Israelis being held hostage in Gaza.

Family members of those kidnapped also spoke about their loved ones during the event.

A similar event was held Sunday on the Alpharetta Town Green where a long table was set for Shabbat but was left empty for the missing.

Dafna Sella and Or Sella, cousins from Israel, look at pictures of their families that were kidnapped by Hamas at the Bring Them Home event.