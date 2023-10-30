An analysis from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found that a staggering number of children in Georgia’s foster care system were reported missing.

1,790 children in the care of Georgia’s Department of Family and Child Services were reporting missing between 2018 and 2022, according to the report.

“These numbers are deeply troubling because these are more than numbers. These are children,” U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff said. He chairs a bipartisan U.S. Senate Human Rights subcommittee tasked with investigating Georgia’s foster care system.

WATCH: Sen. Ossoff’s bipartisan probe into the human rights of foster children has uncovered that 1,790 children in Georgia DFCS’ care were reported missing between 2018 and 2022, according to an analysis conducted by @MissingKids for the Subcommittee on Human Rights. pic.twitter.com/CiNQicnTYn — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) October 27, 2023

Speaking at Covenant House, a youth homeless shelter in Atlanta, Ossoff said children reported missing are more vulnerable to human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

