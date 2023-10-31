Piedmont Atlanta has been ranked by Healthgrades as the best hospital in the state of Georgia and among the top 5% of hospitals in the nation for overall cardiac care.

“Heart disease is one of the greatest health challenges Georgians face, and this recognition shows we are providing them the highest quality care close to home,” said Patrick M. Battey, M.D., chief executive officer of Piedmont Atlanta, in a press release. “I am proud of everyone who contributed to this important achievement.”

Healthgrades analyzed data on patient outcomes from nearly 5,000 hospitals nationwide to place Piedmont Atlanta in the top 5% for quality cardiac care.

This is the second national recognition of the cardiovascular service line at Piedmont Atlanta in a matter of months. U.S. News & World Report recently listed Piedmont Atlanta as high-performing in cardiology, heart and vascular surgery as well.

The publication also highlighted Piedmont Atlanta as one of the best hospitals overall in Georgia. U.S. News & World Report scores are based on several factors, including survival, patient safety, and nurse staffing.

Honors for Piedmont Atlanta also came from Newsweek in its list of “America’s Best-In-State Hospitals 2024,” as one of the state’s best. Newsweek compiled its rankings from four data sources: a nationwide online survey, quality metrics data, and patient experience. Additionally, some hospitals that participated in a Patient Reported Outcome Measures survey received a score in that category.

For more information about Piedmont, visit piedmont.org.