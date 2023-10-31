The modular building would include a clerestory that would help bring natural light into the temporary structure. Being modular, it could be taken down and moved to another location as it was repurposed. (Atelier 7 Architects)

Demand for ceramics classes has been so great that Sandy Springs has proposed putting a modular building on the Abernathy Arts Center campus to add classroom and kiln space.

The building would be a temporary solution in place for about five years until the city creates a master plan for the future of the Abernathy Arts Center, according to Dave Wells, the city’s director of facilities and capital construction.

The announcement was made during an open house presentation on Oct. 30 about the future plans for the arts center.

Tony Pope, co-founder of Atelier 7 Architects of Dunwoody, said his firm would create a structure that could easily be moved as necessary once Abernathy Arts Center master plan is complete.

The modular building would be constructed in Atlanta and brought to the site for installation, Pope said, and would replace a deteriorating 1930s stone building on the property. He said stone from the building would be incorporated into the design.

The retaining walls around the modular building, a new planter, and a bench would use the stone. A kiln in the stone building would be converted for outdoor use, while a new one woud be indside the modular building.

An office, ADA unisex restroom facilities, and classroom space that can be used for two instructional areas simultaneously would also be part of the new building.

The modular arts studio building would cost approximately $200,000 and could be repurposed in the future, Wells said. Work on a detention pond was estimated to cost $80,000, while site work and sidewalk repairs and replacements would cost another $200,000. That money is already budgeted for the Abernathy Arts Center, he said.

Residents can email comments about the master plant to communications@sandyspringsga.gov until Nov. 8.

New ceramics classes

The pent up demand for ceramics classes would also be fulfilled with the new modular building.

Since Art Sandy Springs (ArtSS) reopened classes at the Abernathy Arts Center in September 2022, they’ve taken 883 student registrations, according to Executive Director Dina Chumney.

“But it’s only paintings, drawings, things of that nature,” she said.

Calls come in weekly asking about ceramics, which Chumney said is a big part of arts programming that’s missing now. She said the nonprofit organization is thrilled the city is listening to the needs of residents.

ArtSS anticipates $95,000 in additional annual revenue as 325 new students are 70 summer campers just from ceramics, Chumney said.

Ceramics classes would include “Wheel,” learning the principles of making pottery forms on the wheel; “Hand Building,” learning basic hand-building techniques while completing projects; “Teen Wheel,” for ages 13-18 to teach the creative possibilities of clay, and; “Hand Building” for ages 9-12, teaching children to use figurative and narrative sculpture techniques.