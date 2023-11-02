Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Sweet potatoes, Asian pears, apples, garlic, lettuces, bok choy, various pumpkins and gourds like candy roaster and acorn squash, ginger, turmeric, carrots, turnips, radishes, arugula, kale, collards, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, beef, pork, chicken, duck, shrimp, smoked trout and salmon, pecans, honey, teas, apple cider, cocktail mixers, ghee, cooking oils, spice blends, nut butters, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Moroccan Veggie Soup from Community Farmers Markets

Moroccan Veggie Soup Recipe:

Ingredients:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil⁣⁣⁣

1 large yellow onion, small diced⁣⁣⁣

1 large bell pepper, small diced⁣⁣⁣

1 butternut squash, peeled and diced⁣⁣⁣

1 bunch hakurai turnips, quartered, tops shredded⁣⁣⁣

1 bunch kohlrabi, medium diced, tops shredded⁣⁣⁣

4 large garlic cloves, minced⁣⁣⁣

1 tsp ground cumin⁣⁣⁣

1 ½ tsp smoked paprika⁣⁣⁣

¼ tsp aleppo pepper, or substitute a pinch of cayenne⁣⁣⁣

1 tsp ground cinnamon⁣⁣⁣

1 26 oz package pomi crushed tomatoes⁣⁣⁣

1 can chickpeas, drained⁣⁣⁣

1 quart vegetable or chicken broth⁣⁣⁣

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste⁣⁣⁣

Directions:

Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy bottomed pot. ⁣⁣⁣ Add chopped onion and bell pepper, and cook on medium heat for 4 minutes, until the onions start to become tender. Add a pinch of salt to help the onions break down.⁣⁣⁣ Next add the root vegetables; squash, turnips and kohlrabi. Season with a little more salt. Let them cook for about 10 minutes, stirring every couple of minutes. ⁣⁣⁣ Once the root vegetables begin to get tender, add the garlic and spices.⁣⁣⁣ Next add the tomatoes, chickpeas and vegetable broth. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, the vegetables should be tender. ⁣⁣⁣ Mix in the shredded turnip and kohlrabi greens. Simmer for 2 minutes. Check for seasoning, and then serve hot.⁣⁣⁣

Chunky Apple Butter from Community Farmers Markets

Chunky Apple Butter Recipe:

Ingredients:

7 chopped and cored Suncrisp apples

3 chopped and cored Autumn Rose apples

1 tablespoon sunflower oil

Pinch of salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Directions:

Toss the chopped apples in sunflower oil, salt, cinnamon, and apple cider vinegar. In a medium saucepan caramelize the apples until golden brown over medium high heat, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat, cover, and cook until the apples are soft. Use a potato masher (or a food processor/ blender for a smoother texture) to smash the apples to a chunky consistency. Enjoy warm on toast.

The recipes for Moroccan Veggie Soup and Chunky Apple Butter can also be found on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.