Dantanna’s recently celebrated its 20 anniversary, and now you can too!

This scallop and lobster risotto recipe comes from the Buckhead staple and is a great dish you can use to impress you friends at your next gathering. Try it at home before heading over to Dantanna’s to try more of their delicious menu.

Keep scrolling to see the full recipe.

Dantanna’s Throwback Scallop and Lobster Risotto Recipe:

Ingredients:

8oz clam juice (reduce by half)

1 tsp salt

½ tsp white pepper

4 oz white wine (reduce by half)

sautéed chopped spinach and mushrooms

3oz heavy cream

4 tablespoons parmesan cheese

4 tablespoons butter

1 lb. cooked lobster meat

1 lb. raw scallops

1 lb. of peeled and deveined raw shrimp

32 oz of cooked risotto

Directions:

1. Cook risotto according to package instructions. Set aside.

2. In an extra-large nonstick sauté pan (12-inch pan) add 32oz of cooked risotto (about four 8oz portions)

3. Add clam juice (reduce by half), salt, white pepper, white wine (reduce by half), sautéed chopped spinach and mushrooms. Stir continuously.

4. Add heavy cream and continue to stir while adding parmesan cheese and butter.

5. In a separate extra-large nonstick sauté pan, cook 1 lb. cooked lobster, 1 lb. raw scallops and 1 lb. of peeled and deveined raw shrimp with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

6. Cook for 2-3 minutes, constantly stirring the lobster, making sure to not overcook.

7. Plate risotto and top with lobster and scallops.