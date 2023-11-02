Perrine’s Wine Shop is opening a new location in Sandy Springs.

This new shop will be located at 5920 Roswell Road in the Parkside Shops development, joining Perrine’s two other locations on the Westside and in Buckhead.

“Today’s consumers, regardless of their wine expertise, seek discovery and enrichment when exploring wines,” said founder Perrine Prieur Gallardo in a press release. “This new location allows us to expand the horizons of local residents, enriching their palates while amplifying our brand’s presence.”

According to the release, the Sandy Springs location will be Perrine’s largest shop yet, a 1,700 square foot retail shop and tasting room. The tasting room can accommodate up to 24 guests. Perrine’s will offer opportunities for private events as well as weekly public tastings.