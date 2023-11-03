Ganji’s special this week at Punk Foodie at Ponce is Dak Nuggz: soy-glazed chicken bites with rice cakes, sweet potato, scallion, and sesame.

The low-down on underground dining this week for greater Atlanta–ITP and OTP.

Another fun week in food as Little Cottage Brewery and Godtöh host Godzilla Fest with live action kaiju monster wrestling, The Chai Box gathers pop ups chefs to celebrate Diwali, The Peachtree Road Farmers Market hosts an auction with over 100 items curated for foodies, Argentine Eats brings an array of empanadas to Sceptre, and Punk Foodie @ Ponce says hello and so long to some of our favorite chefs to date.

To see all 100+ events for the week, check our pop-up finder web app (beta) where you can filter to see the below (and more) recommendations.

THE GUIDE

Diwali Mela at The Chai Box on Saturday – OTP – Marietta

Celebrate The Festival of Lights with excellent food vendors at @thechaibox Marietta. Indulge in awesomeness from @sincerelybyparyani, @podi.life South Indian Pantry, @spicydesiatl, @jayasax, @soupbellyatl, @the_feeding_therapist, @horizon_henna, @heirloommarketbbq, and more. Free admission, raffle prizes, music, and tons of fun from 4pm-8pm.

Argentine Eats at Sceptre Brewing Arts on Thursday-Sunday – ITP – Decatur

You have 3 days to try the delicious empanadas from @argentineeats made with all of your favorite fillings: Espinaca (Spinach), Pot Roast, BBQ Pulled Pork, Pollo y Panceta (Chicken & Bacon), and Jamón y Queso (Ham & Cheese).

Keenan’s Pit BBQ x Springfield BBQ Co. at Variant Brewing on Saturday – OTP – Roswell

Celebrate @variantbrewingcompany’s 6th anniversary with a BBQ pop up collab that will have you going hog wild. This whole hog BBQ will feature traditional plates, sandwiches, handmade sausages, and desserts. Special craft beer releases will be on tap. Food starts at noon.

The Local Three at The Peachtree Road Farmers Market on Saturday – ITP – Buckhead

The always exciting Pop Up Chef Tent at @ptreefarmersmkt will feature The Local Three this Saturday morning. Yes, the amazing place with the awesome brunch. The market is also running their largest fundraiser of the year by hosting an auction of over 100 items including gift cards to local restaurants, farm tours, brewery tastings and tours, museum tickets, private chef and cooking classes, gift items, market favorites, and so much more. Register to bid here and be entered to win a farmers market $300 shopping spree.

Jack’s Poppin’ Pho at Atlanta Hard Cider on Wednesday – OTP – Marietta

Come taste @jacks_poppin_pho at @atlantahardcider–the only place to get Lao pho in Greater Atlanta. Lao pho is different from Vietnamese in its generous amounts of toppings and seasoning including fried garlic, crushed dried peppers, sugar and peanuts with Jack using beef kneecaps and oxtails to bring out what is a definitively unique flavor for the broth. 5pm-9pm.

Godzilla Day at Little Cottage Brewery on Friday – ITP – Avondale Estates

@littlecottagebrewery giving you exactly what you didn’t know you needed–a monster of a good time with everyone’s favorite fantasy reptile. Delicious bites provided by @godtohatl, kaiju inspired drinks, and–best of all–live action kaiju ring monster wrestling. Food starts at 5pm. Wrestling starts at 8pm.

Senpai Noodle Supply at The Bookhouse Pub on Sunday – ITP – O4W

It’s ramen season and there’s no better time to enjoy @senpainoodlesupply’s The Dirty Bird tonkotsu ramen and other delicious bowls, wings, and other things at @the_bookhousepub.

Humble Mumble, Mighty Hans, Krupana, Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken, and Ganji at Punk Foodie @ Ponce on Friday-Thursday – ITP – O4W

Another exciting week at the @punkfoodieatponce food stall. We welcome @humblemumbleatl and their delicious sandwiches for Monday’s Theme Night. It is the last call for @itsmightyhans’ Taiwanese brunch on Saturday, @krupana_atl Bosnian brunch on Sundays, and @atljerkking Caribbean BBQ on Tuesdays. Resident @ganji.atl is still holding things down and has a new special Dak Nuggz which are soy glazed chicken bites with rice cakes, sweet potato, scallion, and sesame. Keep an eye out for an updated schedule on PF @ P website here and on Insta here.

ABOUT PUNK FOODIE

