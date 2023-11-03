This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom residence located at 4455 Locksley Road has undergone a complete renovation, showcasing exceptional artistry and impeccable design. From the very first step inside, you’ll be enamored by the meticulous focus on every detail and the use of high-quality materials that define this home’s elegance.

Upon entering the main level, you will be welcomed by the inviting warmth of the stunning hardwood floors, which create a smooth and uninterrupted transition throughout the entire home. The space is beautifully illuminated by newly installed lighting fixtures, creating a welcoming atmosphere in every room. Additionally, the living room features high vaulted ceilings that add a touch of grandeur to your everyday living experience.

Get ready to be amazed by the gourmet kitchen in this stunning home. It showcases beautiful quartz countertops, an exquisite tiled backsplash, and a brand-new stainless steel appliance package. The kitchen seamlessly connects to the elegant dining area, creating an ideal space to savor your morning coffee or host gatherings with loved ones.

Retreat to the master bedroom, a true haven of tranquility, complete with an ensuite bath for your ultimate relaxation. The generous secondary bedrooms offer ample space for personalization and creativity.

But the highlights don’t end there! The lower level of this home features an additional bedroom, bathroom, and a large closet with exterior entry. This space is perfect for an in-law suite or even has the potential to generate income as an AirBNB rental. The opportunities are endless!

Step outside onto the covered patio equipped with ceiling fans, perfect for enjoying the warm summer days. From here, you can fully enjoy the expansive backyard, creating endless opportunities to make cherished memories.

Location is everything, and this home truly has it all. With Emory University, Decatur, and a plethora of dining, shopping, and nightlife options just a short drive away, you’ll never run out of things to do.

