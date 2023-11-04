The YMCA of Metro Atlanta today announced a partnership with the Latin American Association (LAA) to provide the Y’s Early Learning Readiness Program for local families onsite at the LAA. The free program prepares children 5 years old and younger with school-ready skills and supports caregivers in their roles as children’s first and most important teachers.

Early Learning Readiness, a nontraditional early learning program, provides a high-quality early learning experience for children in predominantly Hispanic Atlanta communities. Caregivers engage with children in their care in a dual-language learning environment that promotes active learning through play.

“Through the Y’s partnership with the Latin American Association, our organization is able to expand our reach and help children develop the skills they need to be prepared for kindergarten and beyond,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “Through the Early Learning Readiness Program, we provide caregivers with information, resources, support and connections to promote the educational development of the children whom they are for. The Y remains committed to creating spaces and experiences that foster equity and inclusion.”

The program, which is available Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., is facilitated by bilingual Y staff that utilize learning stations designed to connect activities with the Georgia Early Learning Development Standards (GELDS), ensuring children start kindergarten with pre-literacy and numeracy skills needed to be successful in school.

“We’re thrilled to partner with YMCA of Metro Atlanta to launch the Early Learning Readiness Program at the Latin American Association. Empowering our Latino community’s youngest learners and their caregivers is our mission, and together, we’re breaking barriers and building a brighter future for all,” said Eli Velez, VP of Facilities and Operations for the Latin American Association.

For additional information or to register a child for the Y’s Early Learning Program, please contact elreducation@ymcaatlanta.org or 678-728-1844.