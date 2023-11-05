Atlanta Police have charged a man involved in a shootout this morning in Downtown with various offenses.

The unidentified man is in critical condition at Grady Hospital following an overnight shootout on Decatur Street, according to the preliminary police reprot.

Officers responded to a person shot call at 11 Decatur Street around 1:20 a.m. this morning. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who appeared to have been shot.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was engaged in an altercation with a male suspect. The suspect began shooting at the victim, who retrieved a firearm and returned fire at the suspect.

The victim was struck by gunfire, while the suspect fled the area and has not been found, according to police.

During the investigation, officers determined the victim was in possession of MDMA and the firearm he used was reported to be stolen. The victim was charged with reckless conduct, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving a stolen firearm.

Investigators are working to identify and locate the suspect who fled the scene. The victim’s name has not been released by police.