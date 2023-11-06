Atlanta Police investigators are on two separate cases today, one involving a shooting that wounded six people in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood on Sunday afternoon and an overnight homicide on University Avenue.

On Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., officers were called to to 1090 Redford Drive SE in the Rebel Valley Forest neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers found six people had been shot outside a home.

Five of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, while one with a graze wound refused treatment.

Investigators believe the victims were targeted in the shooting by a gunman who walked up to the home. At least one victim returned fire, but it’s unclear if the suspect was wounded. A motive has not been released as the investigation continues.

In a separate incident, officers responded to 691 University Ave SW just after 1 a.m. and found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators responded and are working to determine the circumstances, surrounding the incident.