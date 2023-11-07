Atlanta City Councilmember Keisha Sean Waites introduced a resolution at the council’s Nov. 6 meeting urging the Georgia General Assembly to approve tougher penalties for super speeders.

Super speeders are drivers ticketed for traveling 75 mph or faster on a 2-lane road or 85 mph or faster on other roads or highways, according to state law. Super speeders currently pay a $200 state fine plus any additional local jurisdiction fees.

Waites’ resolution requests the following additional penalties if a driver is caught drag or street racing, reckless driving, or traveling at unsafe speed limits:

First offense — license suspended for five years;

Second offense — license suspended for 10 years;

Third offense — license suspended for life.

The resolution calls for the legislation to be named “Erica’s Law” for Erica Pines, an. Atlanta resident who was critically injured in a vehicle accident in July 2023. The accident shattered her leg and rendered her immobile, according to a news release from Waites.

“Speeding is a significant contributor to road accidents and fatalities,” Waites said in the news release.

“Legislation aimed at controlling speed limits is essential to safeguard public safety and reduce the incidence of accidents on our roads,” Waites said. “This legislation aims to save lives. It’s as simple as that.”