The City of Dunwoody will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the DeKalb Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road.

The public ceremony is hosted by Dunwoody Parks and Recreation with support from the Dunwoody/Sandy Springs VFW Post 10822 and Dunwoody Woman’s Club

“With so much happening in the world today, it’s especially important to show our gratitude to the brave men and women who sacrifice to defend our country and protect our freedoms,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, who will give a welcome during the ceremony. “Our Veterans Day Ceremony is an important Dunwoody tradition.”

For the first time, a Dunwoody couple will serve as the featured speakers. Kris and Alyssa Waldhauser met during Army ROTC orientation at William & Mary and later earned their commissions. They were deployed to Iraq twice between 2004 and 2006. Kris served as a tank commander, and Alyssa worked as a medical evacuation helicopter pilot.

The Dunwoody High School Air Force JROTC will present the colors. Dunwoody Council Member Joe Seconder, Major, US Army (Retired), will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The Master of Ceremonies will be Dunwoody Police Deputy Chief Mike Carlson, Georgia National Guard Captain (Retired). Pastor Stephen Nix of First Baptist Church Atlanta will give the invocation.