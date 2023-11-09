Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is prioritizing safety for elections workers amid threats. Credit: Sarah Kallis/GPB News

Fulton County elections officials are preparing after federal officials warned that a letter possibly containing fentanyl is in transit to the elections office.

Federal officials detected the letter addressed to the Fulton County Elections Office during an investigation into four others sent to elections offices in Washington state. Two of those letters tested positive for fentanyl.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who lost his son to a fentanyl overdose five years ago, called it “poison.”

He said Fulton election officials are now armed with Narcan in case the letter makes its way to their office, but he is hopeful the U.S. Postal Service will intercept it.

“We’re just have to assume the worst and be prepared for that,” he said, adding that the contents of the letter are still unclear. The letter cannot be tested for fentanyl until it is intercepted or received.

Raffensperger called upon elected officials speak out after he met with elections officials at the Fulton County Elections warehouse. The suspicious letter is headed towards the warehouse.

“This is domestic terrorism and it needs to be condemned by anyone that holds elected office and anyone that wants to hold elected office anywhere in America,” he said.

Officials have not determined a motive for the letter but believe it is connected to those in Washington.

This article comes to Rough Draft via a media partnership with GPB News.