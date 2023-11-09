If you’re planning to travel internationally, one of the essential documents you’ll need is a passport. In Georgia, there are several options available for obtaining or renewing your passport.

Here’s a guide on where and how to get a passport in Georgia.

A few things to note:

If you are applying for a U.S. passport for the first time, you will need to apply in person at a Passport Acceptance Facility near you or online.

If you are renewing a U.S. passport, you can renew in person or by mail.

Depending on your travel plans, you may also need to apply for a travel visa. You can review current visa requirements by country on the U.S. Department of State’s website.

1. Passport Acceptance Facilities

Many post offices, county clerk offices, and public libraries in Georgia serve as passport acceptance facilities. These locations can assist you with the application process, including verifying your documents and taking your passport photo. To find the nearest facility, check the official U.S. Department of State website.

To apply for a passport at a acceptance facility, you’ll need to bring the following documents:

Proof of citizenship (such as a birth certificate or naturalization certificate)

Identification (such as a driver’s license or government-issued ID)

Passport photos

Payment method (check the current passport fees)

2. Regional Passport Agencies

If you require expedited passport services due to immediate travel plans, you can visit a regional passport agency. In Georgia, the Atlanta Passport Agency is the closest option. However, appointments are usually necessary, so make sure to call ahead and prepare all required documents.

To apply for a passport at a regional passport agency, you’ll need to bring the following documents:

Proof of citizenship

Identification

Proof of immediate travel (such as a flight itinerary)

Passport photos

Payment method (check the current passport fees)

3. Private Expedited Passport Services

If you need your passport quickly but can’t secure an appointment at a regional passport agency, private expedited passport services can be a viable option. These services specialize in expediting the application and renewal process, typically delivering the passport within a few business days. Research reputable private passport expediting companies and compare their processing times and fees.

When using private expedited passport services, make sure to:

Choose a reputable and reliable company

Gather all the required documents

Follow their specific instructions for application submission

Pay attention to their processing times and fees

Here are a list of nearby facilities you can visit:

Remember to plan ahead, gather all necessary documents, and choose the most convenient option for obtaining or renewing your passport. By following these steps, you can ensure a smooth application or renewal experience. Bon voyage!