The 2023 Georgia Veterans Day Parade will take place in Midtown at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The 42nd annual parade will move down Peachtree Street from 15th to 5th streets and will honor veterans and active-duty military.

The parade will also feature veteran service organizations, JROTC/ROTC units from across the state, community and civic organizations, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to take MARTA and bring an umbrella since there is a chance of rain in the morning.