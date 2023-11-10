Keith Parker

I’m often confronted with the question of how best to integrate veterans into the civilian workforce. Veterans Day provides an opportune moment to discuss this pressing issue. Veterans possess a wealth of attributes that are highly sought after in the business world, yet the transition from military to civilian employment can be complex.

Understanding the barriers veterans face in finding employment is the first step toward developing effective hiring strategies. One of the most significant challenges is the lack of professional networks that many service members experience when transitioning. To address this, companies are increasingly creating what is known as a “military door” – a concept that encompasses various initiatives to facilitate veterans’ entry into the workforce.

As described by Military.com, a military door could manifest as a veteran hiring program, a testimonial from a veteran employee, or a dedicated point of contact within a company for veteran recruitment. It’s a testament to a company’s understanding that military service equips veterans with unique skills and experiences. This military door serves as an acknowledgment that a veteran’s service is a credible and valuable form of currency in the job market, often compensating for the absence of traditional referrals.

Companies that consistently hire veterans tend to have these military doors in place, providing a significant advantage for veterans seeking employment. Goodwill of North Georgia, for example, works tirelessly to connect veterans to employers through our 14 Career Centers and comprehensive employment services. We understand that past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior, and a veteran’s past is often marked by discipline, adaptability, and unparalleled teamwork – traits that predict future success in the civilian sector.

The hard data also underscores the value of hiring veterans. In 2022, the veterans’ unemployment rate stood at 2.8%, lower than the previous year’s 4.4%, indicating an upward trend in veteran employment and their sought-after skills. With lower unemployment rates than their civilian counterparts, and a trend towards decreasing unemployment even among those with service-connected disabilities, veterans are proving to be a boon to the labor market. Additionally, in the U.S. veterans account for 6.2% of the adult civilian population, representing a significant and valuable segment of our workforce.

Despite these positive trends, there is still much work to be done. Veterans Day should not only be a time for reflection but also for action. It’s an opportunity for businesses to examine their hiring practices and consider how they might open or widen their military doors. Embracing the concept of the military door not only supports our veterans but also brings a diverse range of talents and perspectives to the workplace.

By fostering a hiring environment that welcomes veterans, companies can make a substantial impact on the lives of those who have served. It is a strategy that goes beyond goodwill—it makes sound business sense. The narrative that veterans are unsuitable for the civilian workforce is outdated and needs to be replaced with a narrative of inclusion and opportunity.

As we commemorate the service of our veterans, let’s also embrace the potential they represent. It’s time for the concept of the military door to evolve from a niche initiative into a widespread industry standard. On this Veterans Day, let’s commit not just to the idea of helping veterans transition but to the actual implementation of practices that recognize and reward the immeasurable value they bring to our businesses and communities.