Jackalope x TKO x Sugar + Air’s Fancy Meets Fusion Lobster Bisque Ramen.



The low-down on underground dining this week for greater Atlanta–ITP and OTP.

Sunday’s dinner plans just got cranked up a notch because Jackalope, Sugar + Air, and TKO are coming together to do a Fancy Meets Fusion menu at Southern Belle you don’t want to miss–full stop.

Come eat with Tony’s Chicago Beef for his 1 year anniversary and residency in EAV celebrations at Sceptre Brewing, carve out time to try Japanese Curry Chicken Baos (aka Curry-Mans, which were created after much begging from the PF team), and see the new line up/schedule at Punk Foodie @ Ponce.

To see all 100+ events for the week, check our pop-up finder web app (beta) where you can filter to see the below (and more) recommendations.

THE GUIDE

Jackalope x Sugar + Air x TKO at Southern Belle on Sunday – ITP – Poncey Highland

Fancy meets fusion when these 3 heavy hitters in the pop up scene join forces at @southernbelleatlanta. @Jackalopeatl works as a sous chef at Georgia Boy and Southern Belle and was recently a featured local chef at Atlanta’s inaugural Michelin Awards Ceremony. All three chefs have extensive pedigrees in both the pop up community as well as leadership roles at multiple Michelin awarded restaurants around Atlanta. Don’t miss this one–make your reservation now. 5pm-10pm.

Dem Saigon at AO Corner on Saturday – OTP – Duluth

@thebepcorner, @royalteaduluth, and @bameetee are bringing their special Asian and Vietnamese street food to an atmosphere reminiscent of Old Saigon for this unique, free event from 7pm-11pm.

Pepper’s Hot Dogs at Peachtree Road Farmers Market on Saturday – ITP – Buckhead

@Ptreefarmersmkt Pop Up Chef Tent will be home to gourmet hot dogs this Saturday as @peppershotdogs brings their glamorous glizzies to Buckhead 8:30am-noon. Popping up regularly at @holidaybaratl on the Westside, don’t be surprised if you see them at the @punkfoodieatponce stall before the end of the year.

Tony’s Chicago Beef at Sceptre Brewing on Thursday-Sunday – ITP – Oakhurst

It’s been a full year of amazing Chicago style beef and hot dogs from @tonys_atl, so come celebrate by enjoying some of his new special offerings and say goodbye to the Big Baby by ordering a few for you and your friends. Soon you can find Tony and his delicious beef at his brand new residency inside @wesukisuk/@qommunityi in EAV.

Los Borrachos Guapos at Bookhouse Pub on Tuesday – ITP – O4W

A new taquito special is hitting the menu for @losborrachosguapos Tuesday residency at @the_bookhousepub. Come try the barbacoa with consume, lettuce, and ranch crema taquito and eat Gucci Mein tacos from 5pm-10pm.

Baolicious, Sarap Atlanta, and Chef Baens at Uptown Test Kitchen and Rebel Teahouse on Saturday and Sunday – ITP – Lindberg and Decatur

You have two chances this weekend to eat the amazing baos from @baolicious.atl. This is a special event with Japanese Curry Chicken Baos (aka Curry-Mans, which were created after much begging from the PF team). Pre-order link is here and will close on Friday 11/10.

The Smokey Mango at Outrun Brewing and Scofflaw Brewing on Saturday and Sunday – Stone Mountain and Westside

Chefs Blake and Nikki take their talents on a brewery run this weekend. Stop by either pop up to try their many flavors of wings like the tasty garlic butter parmesan, mango habanero butter, or their smokey BBQ sauce varieties.

Ganji, Gourmet Street Foods, Krupana, and Cooks With Passion at Punk Foodie @ Ponce on Friday-Thursday – ITP – O4W

Beginning this Saturday, Ganji is taking over Saturday brunch. Their brunch menu has some fire fusion options like a bulgogi sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich, pork belly eggs benedict, Korean fried chicken and waffles, and a birria tostada stack. And for the next few weeks, be on the lookout for their hot noodle soup special like this one.

And beginning this Sunday, Gourmet Street Foods takes over Sunday brunch and is bringing her take on globally influenced Southern cuisine. It’s worth noting Chef Carla was recently chosen to cook for the Atlanta Michelin Award Ceremony guests. Expect her delicious crispy vanilla waffles with lemon Chantilly cream, sweet potato veggie hash, and Atlanna patty melt with simple salad, and more. See full menu here.

Monday, Krupana is doing the smashburgers that everyone loved at his previous brunch (see menu) and Tuesday Cooks With Passion—21 Savage’s private chef—brings a Caribbean + New South menu including fried chicken curry sandwich, oxtail smash burgers, and sweet potato churros.

As always, you can keep up with who’s cooking what and when on our events page.

ABOUT PUNK FOODIE

