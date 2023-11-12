The fire-ravaged apartment building at The Reserve at Lavista Walk. (Courtesy Atlanta Fire Rescue Department)

Fifteen residents of The Reserve at Lavista Walk now have fundraisers listed at GoFund Me after losing everything in the Nov. 10 fire that gutted the building.

The three-alarm fire was allegedly set by two people shooting fireworks on the roof of the building. Seventeen were injured and one cat died in the blaze, which has left 100 or more people looking for new homes.

GoFundMe compiled a list of residents with a summary of each resident’s story with a link to make a donation.

YOUNG MOTHER DISPLACED BY FIRE

Per the GoFundMe: Good afternoon. My name is Racquelle, my very good friend who’s like a sister to me, Brooklynn and her almost 2-year-old daughter Nylynn (her birthday is Tuesday 11/14) and her mother were displaced due to a fire.

Alyssa & Elijah Emergency Fund

Per the GoFundMe: Elijah and I lost our home and belongings in a fire last night. The silver lining is that we, along with our beloved cats, emerged unharmed – and for that we are truly grateful. We’ve set up this GoFundMe to help with finding a new home, replacing essential items, and helping us piece together the fragments of this situation.

Help Lanz Get Back What He’s Lost

Per the GoFundMe: As many of you know by now I’m sure our friend Lanz lost his home to a fire while he was out of town on vacation. Let’s help lessen the burden for him to get back what was tragically taken from him.

Dylans home burned. Please donate to help.

Per the GoFundMe: Dylan Smith’s home has burned down and he has lost everything. Please help Dylan rise through the ashes by donating. This burning was no fault of his own, as people were carelessly shooting fireworks on the rooftop of his building. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated.

Matt and Sammy

Per the GoFundMe: Hi guys, last night a fire started in my brothers apartment complex on the 4th floor. Matt and his roommate and good friend Sammy live on the third floor and unfortunately the building caved in onto their apartment and it appears that everything inside was destroyed.

Kayla – Lost everything in a 3 alarm fire.

Per the GoFundMe: My name is Kayla. My apartment building caught fire last night and the flames engulfed the entire complex. I lost every possession I owned. My car, my clothes, my personal belongings, my home. There were things I lost that money cannot buy. Memories of my brother. Pictures of friends. Personal keepsakes. I am absolutely devastated.

Fire loss

Per the GoFundMe: My name is Ty Stallings on 11/11 I lost everything in my very first apartment due to a heartbreaking fire at the Reserve at LaVista Walk. Not only did I lose everything, I lost a piece of my heart which was the sentimental things my dad left behind after his passing on June 24th, 2023. While I am aware that nothing will ever fully replace what was lost, the help can assist me in replacing necessities while I go through this troubling time.

Help Rebuild Our Life

Per the GoFundMe: Hey everyone, me and my roommate Ash are fundraising money to help rebuild our entire life after a gas fire destroyed our apartments. On Friday November 10th around 10:15, I was laying in my bed enjoying my night when I heard some fireworks going off, but I didn’t really think anything if it. Some time later, around 10:30ish, I got up to use the bathroom and heard the fire alarm going off; to me it was just a regular Friday night, the alarm always goes off for no reason and the fire trucks and police always come.

Assistance for JaiTee

Per the GoFundMe: Some know him as “Jai Tee” and some know him as “Justin.” Regardless of how you know him-all know that he is a person with an heart of gold and a child of God. At this era in his life he has come upon a hardship of losing his entire residence and belongings due to a fire that was started by another tenant popping fireworks. He runs a digital company and has lost all of his equipment as well.

Help Janée rebuild after devastating fire

Per the GoFundMe: Janée is an incredible person who has always been there for others in times of need. Now, it’s our turn to rally around her and offer support as she faces the daunting task of rebuilding her life from scratch. The fire not only took away her home but also many cherished possessions and memories.

Fire Recovery

Per the GoFundMe: My fiance and I just lost everything we owned in a fire at our apartment complex. We live on the top floor where the fire started. Within an hour the top (4th story) and 3rd story fully became engulfed in flames and collapsed. Nothing is recoverable. Aside from precious items I had from my deceased dad we lost an unimaginable amount of personal items that made up our home, including a lot of our wedding items.

Fire Recovery

Per the GoFundMe: I just lost everything I owned in a fire at my apartment complex. I lived on the top floor where the fire started. Within an hour the top (4th story) and 3rd story fully became engulfed in flames and collapsed. Nothing is recoverable. I lost an unimaginable amount of personal items that made up my home, including a lot of our family photos of my mom.

Support for Ivan Pereida after apartment fire

Per the GoFundMe: On November 10, 2023 around 10:00pm, an apartment fire broke out in the Buckhead/Brookhaven area. Unfortunately, Ivan Pereida, our fellow colleague, and his roommates, were severely impacted, losing all of their personal belongings after having to make an emergent evacuation.

ATL APARTMENT FIRE TOOK ALL WE HAD

Per the GoFundMe: my daughter Kirsten & I were amongst the hundreds of residents who were displaced due to our apartment building being set on fire 11/10/23 around 11 pm. Sadly I had to evacuate my home, forcing me to leave many valuables & sentimental items behind.

Fire loss

Per the GoFundMe: Hi everyone if you haven’t heard already Nike (Nyoko) and her sister/roommate Lola lost everything in a devastating fire at the Reserve at LaVista Walk last night that destroyed their home, all of their belongings were destroyed in the fire including sentimental items that can never be replaced.