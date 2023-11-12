Atlanta firefighters continue to fight the fire at The Reserve at Lavista Walk at about 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. (Photos by Dyana Bagby)

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department personnel remain on scene at The Reserve at Lavista Walk apartments that were gutted in a Friday night blaze.

According to a social media post, AFRD said that Lavista Road from Cheshire Bridge Road to Citadel Drive and Cheshire Bridge Road from Lindbergh Street to Alco Street remains closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Due to collapse hazards, there will be no public access to the parking deck and Buildings 1000 and 2000 at The Reserve at LaVista Walk, the post said.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the Nov. 10 fire in the Lindridge-Martin Manor neighborhood.

Atlanta Police said Saturday that the fire at The Reserve at Lavista Walk may have been started by fireworks ignited on the roof of the building. Two suspects – Robert Stokes, 42, and Charnelle Gunn, 25 – were arrested at the scene and charged with criminal damage to property in the first degree and reckless conduct. The investigation continues.

The three-alarm fire partially collapsed the upper floors of the four-story building at 1155 Lavista Road and gutted the facade’s decorative clock tower. Atlanta Police said more than 100 people were evacuated from the building and were being assisted by the Red Cross to find shelter.

The fire began before 11 p.m. on Friday and was still burning Saturday morning. According to 11 Alive News, the Red Cross responded to help displaced residents, and MARTA buses were brought in to help people shelter in place.

Seventeen people were treated for smoke inhalation and various minor injuries, while fire crews also rescued numerous pets inside the building, according to reports.

Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement on the fire:

“First, the City is working our partners to ensure the affected families have the resources and support they need while they face such a challenging time. “Thanks to the swift response time, ongoing training and courage of Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, there were no fatalities as a result of this massive fire at such a large multi-family complex. I commend AFRD Chief Rod Smith and his Department, APD, E911, Emergency Management personnel as well as the Department of Parks and Recreation and other agencies who worked throughout the night to open shelter for the displaced families and coordinated emergency supportive services for the days and weeks ahead. Currently, the Red Cross is at our Central Park Recreation Center assisting approximately 20 families. “The City will continue mitigation measures today and anticipates some road closures while the site is secured. “My thoughts remain with the families and the City will continue to find additional ways to support their road to recovery.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.