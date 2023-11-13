Many metro Atlanta restaurants will be offering dine-in and take-out meals on Thanksgiving.

Not everyone enjoys slaving away over the stove on Thanksgiving Day. No worries – we’ve got you covered.

Many metro Atlanta restaurants will be offering dine-in and take-out meals on Thanksgiving. Whether you’re looking for a traditional turkey dinner or want to try something a little different, there are plenty of options to choose from.

If you don’t see your favorites listed here, be sure to check out opentable.com. Reservations will go quickly, so make yours early.

Proof of the Pudding: If you’re having a big family shindig, then the Atlanta catering company has festive holiday menus to suit every taste. Some of the menu items include Nashville hot chicken sliders, duck dumplings, prosciutto blinis and cinnamon chicken empanadas. Visit this link to see all the menus and make an order.

Murphy’s: The Virginia-Highland mainstay is offering its annual Thanksgiving To Go, which includes soup, salad, sides, and sliced turkey breast with a choice of pie. The dinner is enough to feed four with some left over for the next day. Order now at this link.

5Church Midtown: 5Church will host its annual Thanksgiving Day buffet on Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Get more details here.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: This Dunwoody steakhouse is open for reservations on Thanksgiving Day. Make a reservation here.

Le Bilboquet: This French eatery has both a pre-fixe menu and a la carte service available for Thanksgiving. Reservations can be made here.

Old Vinings Inn: This Vinings restaurant will be hosting a “celebratory feast” on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Get reservations here.

101 Steak: From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 101 Steak in Vinings will have a special Thanksgiving menu available. Make reservations online.

Ray’s in the City: Ray’s will be celebrating Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations can be made online or by phone at (404)-524-9224.

South City Kitchen Midtown: The Midtown restaurant will be serving up a Turkey Day feast. Make a reservation here.

STK: The Midtown Atlanta steakhouse is taking reservations for Thanksgiving here.

Tiny Lou’s: Head over to the historic Clermont Hotel in Poncey-Highland for your Turkey Day din-din. Reservations can be made online.

Truva: This Mediterranean eatery in Virginia-Highland is taking reservations for Thanksgiving Day online.

Star Provisions: Star Provisions is accepting Thanksgiving orders for pick-up now through Friday, Nov. 17. All orders can be picked up on Nov. 22 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Place orders here.

Reverence: This Midtown eatery is offering a Thanksgiving buffet including turkey pot pie, mashed sweet potatoes, cauliflower stuffing, and more. Make a reservation online.

The St. Regis Atlanta: The St. Regis is hosting its Golden Harvest Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 23. The event includes a four-course tasting menu, and reservations can be made here.

Brassica: The Buckhead French restaurant is offering a three-course Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 23. The dinner will offer traditional favorites with an elevated twist. Reservations can be made online.