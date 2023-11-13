Credit: The Home Depot Backyard

The Truist Night Market will host its Holiday Edition on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Home Depot Backyard. Enjoy an evening filled with live music, craft cocktails, and delicious food options, as well as shopping for fine goods and crafts with local artisans.

Truist Night Market, in partnership with Southern Culinary & Creative, is one of The Home Depot Backyard’s most successful and longest-running signature event series, highlighting more than 100 local restaurants and artisans from across the Atlanta region.

Headlinging the musical entertainment for the evening will be award-winning saxophonist Trey Daniels.

Vendor Village, presented by Truist, will spotlight local artisans and vendors from across the greater Atlanta area specializing in art, apparel, cooking accessories, jewelry, candles and skincare.

Attendees can sample food from Atlanta’s best chefs and restauranteurs, including Westside Motor Lounge, Salty Smiles, DAS BBQ, Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken, Jen Chan’s Restaurant and Supper Club, Humble Mumble Sandwich Shop, Belen Empanadas and Pastries, Ghost Pizza, Vinetta, It’s Baked Baby and Popcorn Lady.

Beverage partners for the event include Tito’s Handmade Vodka, as well as Johnnie Walker Scotch Whiskey along with other brands such as 1800 Tequila, wine from the McBride Sisters’ Black Girl Magic Collection, and local Georgia brewing company Creature Comforts Brewing. Also featured will be new non-alcoholic beverage selections from Curious Elixirs.

Food and beverage packages are now available at BigTickets.com. All attendees must be 21+ to enter. A limited number of entry-only tickets are available at no cost. All tickets (unless a refund was previously requested) from the canceled September Night Market event will be honored for the upcoming holiday edition in November.

To learn more about Truist Night Market and The Home Depot Backyard, visit thehomedepotbackyard.com or follow The Home Depot Backyard at @thdbackyard on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok.