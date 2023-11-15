GDOT contractors work on pile driving the I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane project last month. (GDOT)

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will close lanes on I-285 between Riverside Drive and Roswell Road overnight Friday for construction work on the new Mt. Vernon Highway Bridge.

In both eastbound and westbound I-285, the left lane and shoulder will be closed between Riverside Drive and Roswell Road at Mt. Vernon Highway, according to a GDOT press release. The closure is scheduled – weather permitting – from 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, through 6 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

In addition, intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures may occur within the work zone.

Motorists are asked to expect delays, reduce their speed through the work zones, watch for workers, and exercise caution.

Real-time information on work status and traffic conditions can be obtained by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading and using the Georgia 511 app.

The work is part of the I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane project, which extends the auxiliary lane between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive and reconstructs the Mt. Vernon Highway bridge over I-285.

More information is available at I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane Extension.