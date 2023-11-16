The Light Up Dunwoody elves enjoyed the 2022 festivities. (Photo: EEP Events)

Last year, the weather outside was frightful, but this year the forecast is delightful for Light Up Dunwoody on Sunday, Nov. 19.

At the 2022 festivities, thousands of attendees braved chilly temperatures and blustery winds at the festival’s new location in the Shops of Dunwoody. This year, while the venue will stay the same, predictions are for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.

Presented by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, the event will feature many tried-and-true traditions, according to organizer Jimmy Economos, who is in his second year of spearheading the effort.

“As a Dunwoody native and Dunwoody High School grad myself, I have many happy memories of Light Up Dunwoody through the years,” Economos said. “I’m honored that the DHA trusts me to oversee this very special celebration.”

The event begins at 2 p.m. and concludes at 6 p.m. with the lighting of the tree by Santa Claus and the menorah by Rough Draft Publisher Keith Pepper. There will be featured performances by the North Georgia School of Ballet, Expressions in Motion Dance, and dancers from Dan & Company.

The Dunwoody High School Marching Band will also make an appearance, and Santa and his reindeer will be available for photo opportunities.

“We are also delighted to welcome Spruill Center for the Arts back to Light Up Dunwoody again this year,” Economos said. “Their creativity and joyful interactions with young festival goers create very special memories for our local youth.”

Economos said the DHA is encouraged that several new sponsors have stepped up to the plate for the festivities. Gold sponsors include EEP Events, Lisa Torres, and Rough Draft Atlanta. Silver sponsors include Discover Dunwoody, Dunwoody Animal Medical Center, Dunwoody Christian School, First Baptist Atlanta, Jim Ellis Buick GMC, Kaplan Orthodontics, Piedmont Bank, and Xfinity.

Vendors slated to be in attendance during the afternoon will include Low-Co Motion Food Truck and Operation Mini Donuts.

Schedule

2 p.m. – Festival opens

3 p.m. – North Georgia School of Ballet

4 p.m. – Expressions in Motion Dance

4:30 p.m. – Dunwoody High School Marching Band

5 p.m. – Dan & Co. Dancers

5:30 p.m. – Welcome by Dunwoody Homeowners Association

5:45 p.m. – Dan & Co. Dancers

6 p.m. – Dunwoody Lights Up!