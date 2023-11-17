Music and film producer Dallas Austin.

Atlanta songwriter and music and film producer Dallas Austin is set to create the soundtrack for a feature documentary called “The Games in Black & White.”

The documentary comes from the Georgia-based production company Atlanta Story Partners. The film is billed as a comprehensive look at the Games and the impact on Atlanta, looking at the relationship between CEO of the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games Billy Payne and one-time Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young.

Austin has produced music for artists like TLC, Monica, Pink, and Janet Jackson. He has also served as a film producer for movies like “Drumline” and “ATL.”

According to a press release, Austin is joining the production as the music director. He is expected to produce an original song for the film and recruit talent to work on the film’s soundtrack.

“When I heard about ‘The Games in Black & White’ with its focus on the friendship between Andy Young and Billy Payne, I wanted to be a part of it,” Austin said in the release. “The Games had a huge impact on Atlanta’s hip-hop and creative community, and I’m hoping to add a bit of that storyline to the film. I see this film as a perfect way to add another verse to Atlanta’s amazing role in the global music scene.”

“The Games in Black & White” is scheduled to debut in spring of 2024.