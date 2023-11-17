Ganji’s Kimchi Ramen Special

The low-down on underground dining this week for greater Atlanta–ITP and OTP.

Smoke and Honey are back on the pop up scene, Barangay x Seven Fingers at Little Cottage will be the epitome of Filipino fire, must try Polish meets Peruvian when Brave Wojtek and Tio Luchos come together, Pine Street Butcher owner starts burger pop up, and Pho Cue ignites Terminus BBQ at Punk Foodie @ Ponce. Let’s. F’ing. Gooo!

To see all 100+ events for the week, check our pop-up finder web app (beta) where you can filter to see the below (and more) recommendations.

THE GUIDE

Mami’s Empanadas at Sceptre Brewing on Friday-Thursday – ITP – Oakhurst

@mamisempanadas is doing their final run at @sceptrebeer to celebrate moving to and continuing their culinary journey in NYC. Eat and drink well while you enjoy a Second Breakfast beer collab release with @redsbeergarden on Friday, and UGA vs. Tennessee on Saturday.

Pine Street Pop Up at Little Cottage Brewery on Mondays – ITP – Avondale Estates

Pine Street Butcher owner Rusty will be popping up at @littlecottagebrewery slingin’ all beef bacon burgers with gooey cheese and pickles, cast iron braised sausages with all the toppings, cauliflower chorizo sloppy joes (vegan), and Carolina cole slaw and crunchy chips to round it out. Crisp, crushable beers + meaty, hand-crafted meats hot off the @blackstoneproducts griddle.

Smoke & Honey at Three Taverns Craft Brewery on Saturday – ITP – Decatur

Back like they never left @smoke.and.honey will be serving blended sirloin and beef burgers this Saturday at the 10 year celebration of @threetaverns brewing. Expect to see them popping up more in the future.

Fil-Am Fest on Saturday – ITP – Decatur

Come dive deep into a Filipino-American cultural celebration with local Fil-Am businesses and organizations as they showcase their food, crafts, and activities that highlight the vibrant and growing culture in our Atlanta community. This will be a fun event filled with music, performances, and food for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets include admission and entry into raffle prizes that will be drawn during the event. Purchase $5 tickets in advance here. Rain or shine. Free parking.

Barangay x Seven Fingers Baked Goods at Little Cottage Brewery on Saturday – ITP – Avondale Estates

Another Filipino pop-up of our dreams when Barangay and Seven Fingers link you know it’s going to be a meal you will remember. @barangayatl is reprising a killer sandwich (and an ode to their homie @bamepopup) on a @sevenfingersbakedgoods pandesal/brioche bun, and more. Food is served 1pm until sold out.

Brave Wojtek x Tio Luchos at Tio Luchos on Sunday – ITP – Poncey Highlands

Peruvian meets Polish when @bravewojtek and @tioluchos partner for industry night to cook for industry homies. Surprise DJ set expected.

Ganji, Gourmet Street Foods, TanBrown Coffee, Terminus BBQ, Ricky Saucedo & Taria Camerino at Punk Foodie @ Ponce on Friday-Thursday – ITP – O4W

Another stacked up line up at Punk Foodie @ Ponce this week with Ganji continuing as the resident chef with a Kimchi Ramen special, Gourmet Street Foods for southern brunch on Sunday featuring @tanbrowncoffee, Terminus BBQ (powered by @eatphocue) for wildly delicious brisket egg rolls on Monday, and Ricky Saucedo and Taria Camerino doing gourmet hand pies and treats all day on Tuesday. Keep up with the Punk Foodie stall schedule here you don’t worry if you can’t make it into the stall, you can order delivery here.

Ricas Carnitas at Fire Maker Brewing Co. on Saturday – ITP – Westside

@ricascarnitasatl will be bringing their Zacatecas Mexican Style tacos this weekend at @firemakerbeer. Grilling his family’s authentic recipes of charred carne asada steak, juicy Mexican chorizo sausage, and more. Serving noon to close.

ABOUT PUNK FOODIE

Punk Foodie is an Atlanta pop-up restaurant curator and storytelling platform that amplifies and cultivates the city’s thriving underground and independent food scene. Follow us on @punkfoodie.atl, subscribe to our newsletter, check out our pop-up finder web app (beta) or visit Punk Foodie @ Ponce, a restaurant and chef accelerator with a rotating, curated roster of pop-up chefs (coming soon).