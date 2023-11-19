A rendering of Jaguar Bolera, an “eatertainment” concept set to open at Dunwoody’s High Street development.

An entertainment space and restaurant called Jaguar Bolera is expected to join the High Street development in winter 2024.

High Street is a mixed-used development in Dunwoody, encompassing 150,000 square feet of retail, 90,000 square feet of new loft office, 598 apartments and a variety of community gathering spaces, including a seasonal ice skating rink. The first phase of construction on the development topped out in April. The project comes from real estate developer GID Development Group.

According to a press release, Jaguar Bolera will offer a mix of cuisines from Mexico and the American South, along with 21,500 square feet of food, beverage, and entertainment space. The space includes 72 self-pour taps and food hall-style counters.

There will be activities such as duckpin bowling, foosball, darts, board games, and private karaoke rooms. Guests will also be able to take part in what the release calls “maker-tainment.” This includes DIY kits for purchase as well as live classes where guests can participate in things like leatherworking or even “naughty needlepoint.”

“At Jaguar Bolera, we create the space and opportunity for people to connect with a beverage in their hand while freely moving through the space at their leisure – not tethered to a table. Modern consumers prefer this type of DIY experience freedom,” said Robert Thompson, founder and CEO of Jaguar Bolera, in the release. “As a city frequently recognized among top choices for young professionals, Atlanta is a perfect fit for Jaguar Bolera.”

Thompson also founded the “eatertainment” concept Punch Bowl Social, which first opened in 2012. His hospitality firm, Angevin & Co., owns The Frenchmen Hotel and the bar Tiki Tock in New Orleans, as well as the tapas bar Three Saints Revival in Denver. Thompson has plans to debut a pickleball concept, Camp Pickle, in 2024.