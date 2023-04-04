The long-awaited first phase of High Street topped out today, according to a release from real estate developer, owner and operator GID Development Group.

The first phase of the High Street development, a mixed-use community in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter, encompasses 150,000 square feet of retail, 90,000 square feet of new loft office, 598 apartments and a variety of community gathering spaces, including a seasonal ice skating rink.

“The topping out of High Street’s first phase represents years of hard work by a team united by a vision to deliver a world-class mixed-use destination,” said James Linsley, president of GID Development Group. “With its dynamic design and vibrant, walkable public spaces, High Street will emerge as a new town center for the region, bringing the community together to shop, dine and spend time together in a shared urban environment.”

Phase one features a mix of entertainment concepts and chef-driven restaurants, including Puttshack, The Hampton Social, Agave Bandido and Cuddlefish, with more brands expected to be announced soon.

“We are ecstatic about the response from innovative retailers and restaurateurs interested in being part of this game-changing development,” said Molly Morgan, EVP of retail leasing for JLL’s 10twelve. “This is going to be a retail and entertainment district unlike anything in the Southeast, and we look forward to announcing more exciting additions to our tenant mix in the coming months.”

Photos courtesy of GID Development Group.