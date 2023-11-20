Raul Hernandez-Juaraez committed to his studies and good behavior to keep the chance to receive a $10,000 scholarship from REACH Georgia. (FCS)

Sandy Springs Middle School student Raul Hernandez-Juarez began his quest for a $10,000 REACH Georgia scholarship on Nov. 14.

He was one of eight Fulton County Schools (FCS) middle school students from across the district who signed a commitment to graduate high school and accept a $10,000 scholarship funded by the REACH Georgia program, according to a press release from FCS.

REACH Georgia is a needs-based scholarship that begins in eighth grade. The students get paired with a mentor and an academic coach through high school, according to the press release. These scholars must maintain good behavior, good grades (2.5 GPA in core courses), good attendance and graduate from high school.

The students who successfully complete the program and graduate are awarded a $10,000 scholarship. It can be used at any HOPE-eligible college in Georgia. These colleges may match or double-match this scholarship.

This scholarship is in addition to any other grant or scholarship the student receives.

REACH Georgia was launched in 2021 at Georgie Tech. Since then, more than 4,300 active scholars have been supported in all 180 school districts with more than $43 million committed for scholarships.