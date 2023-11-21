MARTA is urging travelers headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport today and tomorrow to take the train.

With the busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel season in years underway, MARTA officials said taking the train would help avoid traffic.

There’s also less parking at the airport, since ATL is renovating its south economy parking lot.



MARTA has inexpensive, long-term parking at six of its rail stations:

Dunwoody and Sandy Springs Stations – $5 per 24 hours

North Springs, Doraville, Lindbergh Center and College Park Stations – $8 per 24 hours

Take either the Red or Gold Line southbound for direct access to the airport terminal.

“We are one of only a few public transit systems in the world that take you directly into an airport. You don’t have to worry about driving or finding parking,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in a press release. “Begin your holiday trip with a safe, fast ride to the world’s busiest airport.”

For MARTA bus and rail service schedules and alerts visit MARTA (itsmarta.com).