SCAD TVfest is celebrating its 12th iteration in Atlanta Feb. 7-10 in 2024

Billed as Georgia’s only television festival, TVfest screenings for the 12th annual festival will take place at the new SCADshow Theater in Atlanta. According to a protest, the festival focuses on design, creativity and innovation in television and media production.

The festival honors those in the TV industry each year. Last year’s festival honorees include Wes Bentley, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Sterlin Harjo and Craig Robinson. Featured television shows at the 2023 festival included “Accused,” “American Born Chinese,” “Reservation Dogs,” and more. The team behind the look of the show “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” also sat for a panel. You can find an interview with those artists here.

