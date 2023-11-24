The DeKalb County Charter Review Commission will hold a public hearing on Dec. 6 to get input on “edits” to the county’s charter.



The commission, which charged with providing a comprehensive review of the Organizational Act of DeKalb County to ensure that government is representative of all citizens of the county, responsive to the needs and demands of the citizens, and providing the best delivery of services.

Over the course of its work, the Charter Review Commission has developed edits to the Organizational Act and i asking for public input on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6p.m. at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody.

Changes to the charger can be found in the document below.