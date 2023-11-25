Dalila Wilson-Smith, EVP Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation, addresses Project UP’s commitment to advance digital equity on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in Atlanta. Credit: Todd Kirkland/AP Images for Comcast

Two Atlanta nonprofits, Inspiredu and Raising Expectations, will launch Connect 404, a Digital Navigator program thanks to $110,000 in grants from Comcast. Through Connect 404, the organizations will help residents get connected to the internet and access digital skills training programs to advance digital equity for Georgians.

“I applaud Comcast’s commitment to creating stronger digital equity and broadband adoption across greater Atlanta in partnership with Raising Expectations and Inspiredu,” said Atlanta City Councilman Jason Dozier. “Efforts that pair broadband adoption with access to training programs that teach skills necessary to thrive in today’s workforce are requisite to closing the digital divide. This timely investment will help provide more Atlantans with the tools and digital skills they will need to be successful, wherever their journeys take them.”

A recent research report by the National Skills Coalition, titled Closing the Digital Skills Divide, analyzed 43 million online job ads and found virtually all of today’s jobs require digital skills, including those roles seeking limited education or work experience.

The report showed that those who qualify for jobs that require even one digital skill can earn an average of 23 percent more than those working in jobs requiring no digital skills — an increase of $8,000 per year for an individual full-time worker.

“It is clear that the workforce in Atlanta and across the state relies heavily on digital adoption and skills training,” said Dalila Wilson-Scott, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation and President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. “Comcast is proud to partner with Raising Expectations and Inspiredu to launch the Connect 404 Digital Navigator program, and better ensure that underserved communities will be able to acquire the tools and training that will accelerate economic mobility and competition in the workforce of today and tomorrow.”

In addition to receiving digital navigation services, Atlanta residents who qualify may apply for the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides families with a $30 per month benefit ($75 per month on Tribal lands) toward their Internet bill.