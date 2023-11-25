John and Mary Brock were honored at this year’s Out of the Kitchen event. Credit: PWP Studio

This year’s fifth-annual Out of the Kitchen charity event gathered 240 attendees to experience a meal to remember and raised $413K for Horizons Atlanta’s scholarship program. The event at the St. Regis Atlanta showcased the culinary talents of 20 acclaimed chefs while guests dined in support of a noble cause for the community.

“Reaching the five-year milestone for Out of the Kitchen is an incredible accomplishment for The St. Regis Atlanta team,” said Guntram Merl, General Manager of The St. Regis Atlanta. “We are so grateful to have supported many incredible organizations along the way and after this year, we’ve officially raised more than $1.6M total in charitable funds since our inaugural event in 2017. Having this caliber of chefs come together to create a memorable evening in support of Horizons Atlanta is a testament to our community’s incredible commitment to giving back in a significant way.”

Guests gathered for a meal prepared for by the region’s premier culinary talent, including Chef Freddy Money representing The St. Regis’ restaurant, Atlas. The lineup also included award-winning Chef Joey Ward of Southern Belle and Georgia Boy, Executive Chef Dan Craig from Toronto’s The Westin Harbour Castle, and Chefs Ron Hsu & Aaron Phillips of Atlanta’s own Lazy Betty. The night culminated in an over-the-top handmade pastry and dessert presentation prepared by the hotel’s Pastry Chef, LaShanta Smith.

As part of this year’s program, Horizons Atlanta honored long-time supporters of the non-profit, John and Mary Brock, as part of the organization’s 10th anniversary. The couple was recognized for their dedication and service to the community, as well as the monumental impact their years of leadership and contributions have had on the students and families served by Horizons Atlanta.

“Without committed community partners like The St. Regis Atlanta, and champions such as John and Mary Brock, who we honored at the Out of the Kitchen event, Horizons Atlanta could not continue to grow and impact Atlanta-area scholars who need and deserve extra academic support,” said Meredith Johnson, executive director of Horizons Atlanta. “We are proud to have partnered with St. Regis for this incredible event and are thankful for its assistance in further lifting our work.”

Launching its first local program in 1999 and establishing the Atlanta regional office in 2013, Horizons Atlanta brings together a network of tuition-free, immersive academic and enrichment programs for children attending Title 1 schools in the Atlanta area. The program’s extension beyond the school year has provided ongoing support for academic achievement and healthy development outside the classroom for thousands of students.

For more details on The St. Regis Atlanta and Horizons Atlanta, visit atstregisatlanta.com and www.horizonsatlanta.org.