Filipino fried chicken from Zarate Kitchen.

Zarate Kitchen is now open at Dailies & Sides at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood.

The Filipino restaurant and tiki bar comes from brothers Marcus and Michael Fernandez. According to a press release, the Zarate will take over the Dailies & Sides kitchen on Mondays and Tuesdays, and be open on the Dailies & Sides patio Wednesday-Sunday, during which the Dailies & Sides menu will also be available. The concept is also referred to as Zarate at Dailies.

“We are extremely humbled and grateful to be partners with the Pullman family – this gives us an incredible opportunity to be a part of this neighborhood, share our love of island culture and add to the contagious energy and vibes here at Pullman Yards,” said Marcus Fernandez in the release.

The announcement comes following a Zarate Kitchen one-night pop-up at Pullman Yards’ Asian Night Markets, which takes place every fourth Friday of the month. The menu can be viewed online.