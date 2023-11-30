If you don’t have a ticket to the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide this Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fear not! There are plenty of places to watch the big game.

It’s a safe bet that most sports bars will be playing the match-up, but here are a few recommendations.

Food from Park Tavern (courtesy of Park Tavern’s website)

Park Tavern: The parkside bar is hosting a championship watch party on Dec. 2. You can expect DJs, drink specials, giveaways and more.

Fado Irish Pub: Enjoy a pint of Guinness at the Midtown or Buckhead location while you watch the game.

STATS Brewpub: STATS Brewpub offers an enormous viewing experience right in the middle of Downtown Atlanta. STATS is having a big SEC Championship Watch Party, and you can purchase tickets here.

Dantanna’s: If you’re looking for something a little more upscale to enjoy with your football, Dantanna’s is the place to be.

The Diner Burger at the Albert (Courtesy The Bubbly Talk on Instagram)

The Albert: Located in Inman Park, The Albert brings a whole lot of fun to college game day. Make sure to try the diner burger.

The Midway Pub: This East Atlanta staple offers great food and an even better atmosphere. Bring your furry friend with you to hang out on the dog-friendly patio.

Hudson Grille: No matter what you’re looking for, whether it be brews, burgers, or wings, Hudson Grille has you covered.

Steinbeck’s Ale House: Come enjoy the electric atmosphere at this cozy Atlanta pub on game day.

Universal Joint: Universal Joint in Decatur is a perfect spot to sip on a cold one and yell at your favorite team on the TV with a few of your closest friends.

Grindhouse Killer Burgers: With multiple Atlanta locations, Grindhouse offers a delicious burger and a great game day atmosphere that everyone can enjoy.

Taco Mac in Virginia-Highland (Courtesy Taco Mac)

Taco Mac: Taco Mac is the quintessential neighborhood bar for all your football viewing needs. You can look up a location near you here.

Whitehall Tavern: This Buckhead sports bar offers a casual atmosphere for football watching and plenty of burgers, nachos, and beer for your viewing needs.