If you don’t have a ticket to the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide this Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fear not! There are plenty of places to watch the big game.

It’s a safe bet that most sports bars will be playing the match-up, but here are a few recommendations.

Food from Park Tavern (courtesy of Park Tavern's website)
Food from Park Tavern (courtesy of Park Tavern’s website)

Park Tavern: The parkside bar is hosting a championship watch party on Dec. 2. You can expect DJs, drink specials, giveaways and more.

Fado Irish Pub: Enjoy a pint of Guinness at the Midtown or Buckhead location while you watch the game.

STATS Brewpub: STATS Brewpub offers an enormous viewing experience right in the middle of Downtown Atlanta. STATS is having a big SEC Championship Watch Party, and you can purchase tickets here.

Dantanna’s: If you’re looking for something a little more upscale to enjoy with your football, Dantanna’s is the place to be.

The Diner Burger at the Albert (Courtesy The Bubbly Talk on Instagram)
The Diner Burger at the Albert (Courtesy The Bubbly Talk on Instagram)

The Albert: Located in Inman Park, The Albert brings a whole lot of fun to college game day. Make sure to try the diner burger.

The Midway Pub: This East Atlanta staple offers great food and an even better atmosphere. Bring your furry friend with you to hang out on the dog-friendly patio.

Hudson Grille: No matter what you’re looking for, whether it be brews, burgers, or wings, Hudson Grille has you covered.

Steinbeck’s Ale House: Come enjoy the electric atmosphere at this cozy Atlanta pub on game day.

Universal Joint: Universal Joint in Decatur is a perfect spot to sip on a cold one and yell at your favorite team on the TV with a few of your closest friends.

Grindhouse Killer Burgers: With multiple Atlanta locations, Grindhouse offers a delicious burger and a great game day atmosphere that everyone can enjoy.

Taco Mac in Virginia-Highland (Courtesy Taco Mac)
Taco Mac in Virginia-Highland (Courtesy Taco Mac)

Taco Mac: Taco Mac is the quintessential neighborhood bar for all your football viewing needs. You can look up a location near you here.

Whitehall Tavern: This Buckhead sports bar offers a casual atmosphere for football watching and plenty of burgers, nachos, and beer for your viewing needs.

Sammie Purcell is Associate Editor at Rough Draft Atlanta.