The Painted Pin won a GRACE Award for Best Entertainment Experience. Pictured are Painted Pin owners Justin Amick, left, and William Stallworth. (Special)

This year’s Georgia Restaurant Association GRACE Award winners have been announced.

The GRACE Awards are put on by the Georgia Restaurant Association each year to honor the state’s restaurant industry. The winners were announced at a Nov. 30 ceremony at the Georgia Aquarium.

Award finalists are nominated by their peers and are chosen by a group called the GRACE Academy, which is made up of former GRACE finalists and honorees and current GRA Board members.

The list of winners can be found below.

Lifetime Achievement: Robby Kukler

Restaurateur of the Year: EPIC Restaurant

Restaurateur Rookie of the Year: MAD Hospitality

Hospitality Hero of the Year: Café Intermezzo

Industry Partner of the Year: United Distributors

People’s Choice Awards:

Restaurant Manager of the Year: Brian Steiper

Restaurant Employee of the Year: Matt Bryant

Georgia ProStart Teacher of the Year: Chef James Bryant

Georgia ProStart Student of the Year: Haja Kabba

Hall of Fame: Tony Conway, Anna Hsu, Ray Schoenbaum