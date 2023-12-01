The office building at 1100 Spring Street in Midtown Atlanta. (Courtesy Selig)

Atlanta Police and the FBI are on the scene of an incident at an office building in Midtown where two people were injured at lunchtime.

Very little information has been released, except for a short statement from the Atlanta Police Department:

On 12/1/23 at approximately 12:39, officers responded to 1100 Spring Street NW in reference to several injured persons. Medical personnel have responded to assist and officers are investigating the circumstances. There is nothing further to release at this time.

The building is home to the Israeli Consulate and several offices.

According to 11Alive News, the FBI is “coordinating with local law enforcement” to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.