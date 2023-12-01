The cast of City Springs Theatre’s production of “White Christmas.”

No need to just dream of a White Christmas this year. The musical version of the holiday classic is coming to City Springs Theatre Dec. 8-24.

“White Christmas,” with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, is a musical based on the 1954 movie starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. The City Springs production is directed and choreographed by Sara Edwards, who previously directed and choreographed City Springs’ production of “Anything Goes” in 2022. The cast includes Kyle Robert Carter as Bob Wallace, Julio Rey as Phil Davis, Kate Fahrner as Betty Haynes, and Scarlett Walker as Judy Haynes.

Like so many, Edwards loves the 1954 film, but she also has a special connection to the show. Edwards was part of the cast of the original regional production of the musical as well as the original 2008 Broadway production, which also happened to be her Broadway debut.

“It was one of the first big jobs that I got out of college. So for me, it holds a really special place for so many reasons,’ Edwards said. “When I was asked to come down and recreate it for City Springs, it was a very easy yes.”

The cast came to the production with varying levels of experience with the film and musical. For instance, Rey – who plays Phil Davis, the Danny Kaye role in the film – grew up watching the movie with his mother.

“One of my choir teachers in middle school introduced my class to the movie, and then I showed the movie to my mom and it became a holiday tradition,” he said. “This is my first time doing the show. It’s just like one of those moments that’s like, oh my god – something I watched my entire life, I finally get to do it.”

On the other side of the spectrum, beyond a few clips here and there, Fahrner – who plays Betty, played by Rosemary Clooney in the film – has never seen the movie. She said taking on a role that is so associated with a star like Clooney was a little intimidating, but also liberating.

“I mean, Rosemary Clooney played Betty. How do you live up to that? Like, it’s not possible,” Fahrner said. “I have, in my career, had a handful of those roles, where it’s one of those things of like, there is no possible way to live up to that icon. Which can feel very daunting, but at the same time can be freeing.”



Edwards said that the way she approached directing the show is similar to all those years ago when it first debuted on Broadway.

“Even when I did it years ago, even then there was an effort to make it feel new. I think that that’s the best thing that you can always do with these stories,” she said. “I’m trying to make efforts to try and figure out how to fit our 2023 into that 1954 storybook. Which sometimes is really difficult and sometimes is very easy, because the music is timeless and fun, and the stories are about humans.”

Edwards said when casting the show, she really focused on the humanity of each actor. She said specifically for Fahrner and Rey, their down to earth quality is what drew her to them.

“That was my goal across the board, was to just pick really great humans that I wanted to be in a room with and tell a story with,” Edwards said. According to Fahrner, that approach created a feeling of connection throughout the rehearsal process.

“Everyone on stage is actually looking at each other and talking to each other as humans,” she said. “You would think that’s always what happens, but it’s just not.”

As far as the production itself, audiences can expect that big, brassy, MGM musical feel, with over the top dance numbers, big ensembles, and plenty of holiday magic. For Rey, the opportunity to dance to songs like “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing” was a dream come true.

“I mean, a ‘pinch me’ moment for me is getting to do ‘The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,’” he said. “Never did I think I would be doing basically a pas de deux onstage with a fierce dance partner. Scarlett [Walker] is amazing.”

Over the years, the film “White Christmas” has continued to endure as a holiday classic. Edwards said she thinks part of the reason for that is how the film ties people to tradition and nostalgia during the holidays.

“I also love that there’s now a stage version of this – that you don’t have to sit in your living room, that you can go and sit with hundreds of people and experience laughing and clapping and emotion in a crowd,” Edwards said.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online.